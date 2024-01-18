Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

8000 cases of influenza reported from KP this year

APP
January 18, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Wednesday said that no case of a new variant of Corona was reported from the province this year, however, 8000 cases of influenza were registered.

According to a Health Department report, 476 suspected corona patients were tested, but all the tests were negative.

It said that under a strategy and precautionary measures, orders were issued to all the concerned officers to test suspected patients in case of influenza or flu. 

The Health Department reported that cold, flu, and chest diseases remained very common this year due to dry and cold weather conditions.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705561653.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024