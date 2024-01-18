Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad start rehab under medical panel

Right-arm spinner Abrar Ahmed and right-arm fast bowler Khurram Shahzad have started their rehab under the medical panel headed by Dr Sohail Saleem at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

25-year-old Abrar, who has featured in six Test matches for Pakistan, returned from Australia earlier this month. He had left the field due to pain in his right leg during the first-class game against Prime Minister XI in Canberra ahead of the three-Test series. 24-year-old Khurram sustained a stress fracture after playing the first Test against Australia in Perth.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan, who copped an ankle injury in the recent National T20 Tournament, has recovered after undergoing a five-week rehab at the National Cricket Academy.

Dr Sohail Saleem – Director Medical and Sports Sciences: “It is pleasing to see Shadab Khan has been declared fit after undergoing a robust rehab plan under the medical team here at the National Cricket Academy.

“Abrar and Khurram have just joined us for rehabilitation. Upon their arrival, these two players underwent mandatory testing to understand the nature of their injuries. They have now been provided with a plan, which they will work on under the supervision of the medical team.”