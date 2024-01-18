Ahmed Baig dominates day one in 13th Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf

Ahmed Baig showcased exceptional golfing prowess to claim the top spot on the leaderboard during the opening day of Bank AL Habib’s 13th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024 at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Thursday.

In a field of 95 accomplished golfers on day one, Ahmed Baig delivered a stellar performance, finishing the day with an impressive score of 66, putting him 6 under par. Following closely, Akbar Mahroz secured the second position with a score of 68, while Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Munir shared a score of 69. Defending champion Waheed Baloch concluded the first day at the fifth position with a score of 70, finishing 2 under par.

Despite challenging pin positions and slow greens at the Karachi Golf Club, Ahmed Baig demonstrated his golfing mastery, establishing himself as a formidable contender in this prestigious event. The competitive spirit is palpable among participants, promising exciting contests in the coming days.

Despite favorable visibility, both the Toyota Corolla and Suzuki Alto offered as hole-in-one prizes remained unclaimed on day one. The tournament is set to continue until January 21 (Sunday), concluding with a ceremony that will honor the top-performing players in the presence of esteemed chief guest.