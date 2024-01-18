Air crew licensing exam centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retd) inaugurated the newly-established aircrew licensing examination centre (North) at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) here on Wednesday.

Secretary, DG CAA, and other senior officers of PCAA besides MD UK CAAi Mr. Matt Margesson and Mr. Ian Saunders were also present on the occasion. According to a press release, previously there was only one exam centre in Karachi for pilots through UK CAAi in collaboration with British Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM’s advisor lauded the huge public service provision by PCAA with the support of UK CAAi which was immensely demanded by the candidates of pilot exams from Northern region who were otherwise required to go to Karachi.

He further added that keeping in view the soaring demand of candidates and strengthening of aviation sector of the country the third aircrew licensing facility would be established in Lahore.

He highlighted that these newly-established set-ups would help resolve many administrative issues adding that this would enhance the potential of country’s aviation sector.

Prior to this, he inspected the facility and ongoing examination wherein 155 candidates appeared in the test. He also visited the airport management complex and took the briefing by higher authorities of PCCA. He expressed his deep gratitude to the UK CAAi, British Council and team PCAA for this remarkable development.