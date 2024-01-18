Air Space Violation

Pakistan’s strongest condemnation and suspension of all upcoming visits over Iran’s illegal violation of Pakistan’s air space represents the severity of the situation. On the night of Tuesday, Iran, in a blatant violation of international law, fired missiles into Pakistan’s territory killing two innocent children among others. A very angry response has gathered from Pakistan, both officially and unofficially. Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran has been called back and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan has been asked to not return. As an initial response from Pakistan, this diplomatic shutdown is the first step.

While Pakistan calculates its further response against the unprovoked, uncalled-for offence, the Foreign Office has made it clear that all responsibility for Pakistan’s response will lie with Iran. Counter-terrorism concerns are shared by both countries and it is not just Pakistan that unfortunately has anti-Iran militias but Iran also hosts anti-Pakistan militants who have been a cause of turbulence especially in the Balochistan province. But Iran chose to bypass all diplomatic channels and carried out strikes in an aggressive move. It is unfortunate and very callous behaviour on Iran’s part to lose all respect for collective action against a shared threat.

Iran has jeopardised the region’s security and has created an air that can lead to escalation at any time. The call for responsible actions and adherence to established communication channels reflects Pakistan’s commitment to regional security. With terrorism identified as a shared threat, unilateral acts that compromise bilateral trust and confidence are viewed as detrimental to good neighbourly relations. This incident adds strain to an already complex geopolitical context. Middle East is being dragged into the Gaza conflict and Iran has particularly become very aggressive after the Kerman attacks on Jan 3.

But translating that aggression into its otherwise cordial relations with its Muslim neighbour raises serious concerns and questions about Iran’s intent. As a nuclear power, Pakistan adheres strongly to international regulations and respect for other countries’ sovereignty. But not receiving that respect back only leaves the option of retaliation in kind. By its unilateral aggression, Iran has disrupted the relationship for a good amount of time, as demonstrated by Pakistan calling back its delegation from Chahbahar which was there to discuss the joint border trade committee. Peace has been derailed and a response by Pakistan is in the making.