All steps for development of backward areas, says Aleem Khan

Lahore - President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Candidate from NA117 & PP149, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that he will take all possible steps for the development and uplift of the backward areas like Shahdrah so that less developed Union Councils could be brought at par with the modern areas. He added that after coming into power revolutionary measures will be taken for downtrend vicinities and he will ensure working like in his first constituency in Lahore. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that his 22 years of politics is an open book in which the service of the common man was always given priority. Talking about NA 117 Shahdara in particular, he indicated that he will definitely meet the challenge to change the worse condition prevailing there and will extend maximum relief to the residence of this constituency. Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that he is considering politics as service to the humanity and they are using all resources in this regard. On this occasion, former MPA Rana Muhammad Iqbal announced to support Abdul Aleem Khan in NA-117 and to open his election. He expressed his determination to work day and night in the election campaign of Abdul Aleem Khan along with all his colleagues and veteran political workers. Meanwhile, the delegation of the Christian community under the leadership of Priest Father Rizwan called on Abdul Aleem Khan and in the presence of MPA candidate Peter Karamat and Pastor Aslam Ghori, all the delegation announced that Abdul Aleem Khan will be their candidate in Lahore’s Christian Community and they will run his campaign especially in NA 117 and PP 149. Pastor David Paul, Pastor Yusuf, Francis Irfan and Advocate Chaudhry Kashif also announced to participate in the election campaign of Abdul Aleem Khan along with their colleagues and work for his success. Former Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood and prominent political figure from Shahdrah Mian Junaid Zulfikar were also present in the meeting.