Anti-theft crackdown continues, Hesco detects 288 more connections

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) launched crackdown against power thieves and defaulters continued on 133rd day, and in the last 24 hours, 288 more connections, including seven commercial and 281 domestic connections involved in power theft, were identified in the HESCO region.

The HESCO spokesperson informed Wednesday that authorities had submitted 250 letters in various police stations against those individuals involved in electricity theft for registration of cases on which nine FIRs were registered. The HESCO officials had also disconnected all apprehended connections and issued them detection bills totaling 145,452 units, valued at 4.373 million rupees. According to him, the drive against electricity thieves was being carried out as per the instructions given by the federal power division and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Engineer Basheer Ahmed was personally supervising these actions. The HESCO Chief also stated, “The comprehensive operation against electricity theft will continue without discrimination, and not only the individuals involved in theft but also their supporting HESCO officers and employees will be brought under the purview of the law.”