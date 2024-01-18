Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate’s house in Turbat

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the grenade attack on the house of the party’s candidate, contesting the general election from Turbat, Balochistan. Asghar Rind is contesting elections for the provincial assembly seat in the Kech district of Balochistan. Unknown men attacked PPP leader Mir Asghar Rind’s house in Turbat with hand grenade. The brother of Asghar Rind was injured in the attack, while the outlaws escaped unhurt from the spot. The injured brother of the PPP leader was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Following the hand grenade attack on Mr Rind’s residence, law enforcement agencies initiated a search operation in the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the assault on Mr Rind’s home.