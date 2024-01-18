Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate’s house in Turbat

Agencies
January 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -   Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the grenade attack on the house of the party’s candidate, contesting the general election from Turbat, Balochistan. Asghar Rind is contesting elections for the provincial assembly seat in the Kech district of Balochistan. Unknown men attacked PPP leader Mir Asghar Rind’s house in Turbat with hand grenade. The brother of Asghar Rind was injured in the attack, while the outlaws escaped unhurt from the spot. The injured brother of the PPP leader was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Following the hand grenade attack on Mr Rind’s residence, law enforcement agencies initiated a search operation in the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the assault on Mr Rind’s home.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705548996.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024