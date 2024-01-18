Thursday, January 18, 2024
Bilawal opposes Nawaz's fourth term as PM, expresses candidacy for top slot

Web Desk
12:15 AM | January 18, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated on Wednesday that his party would not allow PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who lacks a manifesto or ideology, to become the prime minister for the fourth time.

During an election rally in Badin, Bilawal, while addressing constituents, stated that he had come seeking their support for the PPP in the upcoming elections.

He said his party was striving to form a people's government on Feb 8 that would address the prevailing issues of inflation, poverty and unemployment. “It will be a government of farmers and labourers.”

Bilawal expressed his candidacy for the position of prime minister, asserting that if given the opportunity, he would implement his 10-point economic agenda.

Bilawal accused his opponents of practicing a politics of hatred detrimental to both the country and the nation. "They have no concern for the people. Their only concern is sitting in the chair for the fourth time," he said of his opponent, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, questioning, "If a person is given the opportunity three times and fails, how can we accept this person for the fourth time?"

Seeking public support for the elections, Bilawal urged constituents to go to every household and present his 10-point manifesto. "To all workers and those who believe in democracy, we say, support us," he implored.

Outlining his pro-poor agenda, the PPP leader promised to provide free electricity up to 300 units to poor people, recalling that whenever the opportunity arose, his party served the people, the poor and the farmers.

Bilawal affirmed that the PPP desired to fulfill the party founder’s slogan of “food, shelter, and clothing.” “The PPP wants to fulfill this slogan,” he said, mentioning that they were building houses for the flood-affected people in Sindh and providing ownership rights to affected women.

The former foreign minister stated that upon coming into power, the PPP would expand the Benazir Income Support Programme to combat poverty and provide interest-free loans to people. He also announced that his party would issue “Benazir Worker Cards” to workers and labourers.

Bilawal promised to initiate “Youth Cards” for young people, provide financial assistance, and give them skills to find employment so that no child in the country goes to bed hungry.

The PPP chairman urged the electorate to bring new thinking and politics that connect people, saying that the rest of the politicians were fighting among themselves while he was fighting for the people of Pakistan.

