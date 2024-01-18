Thursday, January 18, 2024
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG

January 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi Yang Yundong has said that China had achieved high-quality development targets in the year 2023 with an estimated Gross Domestic Product of 5.2 percent. Expediting the pace of work in game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, major achievements were also made and several high-profile projects were in the completion stage that would benefit the people of Pakistan, he said while addressing the ceremony for awarding certification of recognizing the contribution made by media Friends in Pakistan here at Karachi Consulate on Wednesday.

