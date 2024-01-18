Chinese Embassy delegation meets CPO Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong along with a delegation visited the Central Police Office in Islamabad and presented a gift of protective equipment to Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on behalf of his country.

The delegation met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan who thanked it for the provision of equipment.

Islamabad Police has taken several important measures for the security of the Chinese Embassy.

On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador was informed about the establishment of Special Protection Unit of Islamabad Police.

The delegation appreciated efforts of Islamabad Police for maintenance of law and order in the capital city.