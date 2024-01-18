Civil society demands nationwide ban on sale of e-cigarettes

ISLAMABAD - In light of the success of initiative in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, there is now a growing call for a nationwide ban on the sale of electronic-cigarettes (e-cigarette) to minors across Pakistan. Advocates argue that a comprehensive, uniform prohibition is essential to effectively protect the health and well-being of the country’s youth. In a groundbreaking move aimed at safeguarding the health of the nation’s youth, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has taken the lead by imposing a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. This proactive measure underscores the provincial government’s commitment to protecting the well-being of its younger population and addressing the escalating concerns associated with the rising use of e-cigarettes. The decision to restrict the sale of e-cigarettes to minors is a pivotal step in curbing the alarming trend of e-cigarette consumption among youngsters. The province recognizes the potential health risks posed by these devices and aims to mitigate their impact on public health. The move aligns with global efforts to address the challenges posed by emerging tobacco and nicotine products, especially among vulnerable age groups.

The prevalence of e-cigarettes, often marketed with enticing flavours and sleek designs, has raised serious concerns among health professionals and policymakers. The detrimental effects of e-cigarette use on respiratory health and the potential gateway it poses to traditional tobacco consumption have prompted the KP government to take decisive action.

Project Coordinator Coalition for Tobacco Control Pakistan (CTC-Pak), Zeeshan Danish, has stated that the decision to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to minors in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is a critical step in the commitment to public health.