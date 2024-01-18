CJP calls for end to Kalashnikov culture

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Wednesday emphasised that there was a need to eradicate Kalashnikov culture from the country.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali was hearing the post-arrest bail of a suspect nominated in case of weapons theft from a house.

The bench issued notices to Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Secretary Ministry of Interior, home secretaries, inspectors general of police and advocates general of all the provinces, and Islamabad Capital Territory. They were directed to furnish the details of the number of licences issued in their respective provinces for prohibited weapons. At the start of the proceedings, the chief justice noted that the person from whose house the weapons were stolen was not even asked to show the licence. “The owner is admitting to the crime himself. Two Kalashnikovs, two Kalakovs and a pistol, among other valuables, were stolen,” he added. Justice Faez said that he had also been “offered” to buy a licence for Kalashnikovs, adding that the weapon and drugs had “destroyed” Pakistan. He remarked that no one across the world roams around in this manner in huge cars with tinted glasses and carrying Kalashnikovs. The CJP observed said that when people go to schools or markets, they see men standing carrying Kalashnikovs. If they are scared, then they should remain in their houses. They come out [of their houses] to scare people and show off their influence, he further said.