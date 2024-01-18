Thursday, January 18, 2024
Country’s enemies never to succeed in their nefarious designs: Jan Achakzai

Agencies
January 18, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai has said that enemies of the country will never succeed in their nefarious designs. He stated this while addressing a press conference in Quetta on Wednesday. Jan Achakzai said that terrorism was a joint threat for entire country. He said that preparations to hold general elections in the country on February 8, 2024 were in full swing. The provincial minister said that the government and security agencies were fully organized to ensure peace.

