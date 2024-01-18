Current account posts surplus of $397 million in December

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s current account posted a significant surplus of $397 million in December 2023 amid an increase in the country’s exports and remittances, while imports posted a marginal decline.

The country’s exports (goods and services) increased to $3.526 billion in December 2023 against $3.089 billion in December 2022, an increase of 14 percent. Meanwhile, the country’s remittances stood at $2.38 billion in December 2023, in comparison to $2.1 billion in the same month last year, a marginal increase of 13 percent. On the other hand, total imports declined by 2 percent to $4.97 billion in December 2023 against $4.98 billion in the same period last year.

According to the SBP, Pakistan posted a current account deficit of $831 million in July-December of FY24 as compared to a deficit of $3.63 billion during the same month of last fiscal year (FY23), a massive decline of over $2.8 billion or 77 percent.

The ministry of finance has already projected that considering all other components of secondary income including worker’s remittances as well as primary income balance, the current account will remain in a manageable limit. Balance of Payment (BoP) data for November shows some developments, as exports of goods and services increased by 12.2 percent on a YoY basis and marginally by 0.2 percent on a MoM basis, respectively. Exports are consistently above the $3.0 billion mark since Aug-23. On the other hand, November imports of goods and services were at $ 5.3 billion, marginally higher than their level of $ 5.2 billion observed in October and $ 5.0 billion in Nov-22. Resultantly, the trade balance of goods and services decreased by 4.3 percent on YoY basis but increased by 3.3 percent on MoM basis. In the coming months, it is expected that exports would remain at around the current observed level and take advantage of increase in domestic economic activities and encouraging foreign demand. Similarly, imports will continue to observe their increasing momentum in coming months with assumptions of stable exchange rate and soothed global commodity prices. Current account balance turned to surplus in November, mainly due to decline in primary income debit, which decreased significantly by 36 percent on MoM basis.