DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Batul Asadi along with Regional Election Commissioner (REC) Abdullah, Election Commissioner Tariq and all other focal persons inspected the District Monitoring Control Room on Wednesday. They also expressed satisfaction over the measures during visit.

While giving a briefing, Focal Person Manzoor Ahmed said that close attention would be focused on all the issues on the occasion of the election through the control room and it could also be the center of measures for immediate redressal of complaints made by the public, many other important aspects were also highlighted.

The DC gave orders that the officers who have been assigned the responsibilities in the control room should perform their duties in the true sense, so that this phase of the election could also be completed in a clean and transparent manner. All facilities including wireless system are provided in the control room so that the focal persons do not face any kind of difficulties, she directed. On the occasion, REC Abdullah Jan said that the establishment of control room by the district administration is a welcome step. He said that implementation of all precautionary measures will be ensured to conduct the election in a transparent and peaceful environment.