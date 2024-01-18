DC South pledges unwavering support for sports development

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner South, Captain Altaf Hussain Sario, has affirmed his commitment to bolstering sports initiatives in Karachi by extending full support to sports organizers and players.

The announcement came during a meeting at his office with a sports delegation, spearheaded by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, President of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). Also present at the meeting were Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Secretary of KSBA, Saeeda Iftikhar, Director of PENC, and Uzma Shaikh, DPE of GC Lions Area.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of sports in fostering a healthy mind and body, DC South expressed his earnest desire for athletes from District South and Karachi to carve a reputable niche on the national stage. Highlighting the district’s achievements in basketball, football, boxing, karate, and donkey cart racing, he declared, “As long as I am in this district, sports competitions will be a monthly affair.”

In a show of solidarity, DC South assured the delegation of his unwavering cooperation and accepted the role of special guest at the opening ceremony of the Karachi Basketball Tournament on the request of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan. The tournament is scheduled to commence on January 24 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court.