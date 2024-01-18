Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Deadly firing by Coast Guards triggers protest in Hub

Agencies
January 18, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

HUB   -  A furious protest block traffic and paralysed life in Hub city on Wednesday after a man died when Coast Guards opened firing on his car.

The Coast Guards personnel allegedly opened firing on a car near Customs checkpost in Wandar area of Hub. One of the bullets hit the tyre of the car due to which the driver lost its control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. The protesters said this resulted in death of the man riding the car.

The family and relatives of the deceased placed the dead body on a road near Dubai Masjid and staged a furious protest demonstration, which caused a huge traffic jam. The road protest also disrupted the traffic between Karachi and Quetta.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024