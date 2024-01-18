Deadly firing by Coast Guards triggers protest in Hub

HUB - A furious protest block traffic and paralysed life in Hub city on Wednesday after a man died when Coast Guards opened firing on his car.

The Coast Guards personnel allegedly opened firing on a car near Customs checkpost in Wandar area of Hub. One of the bullets hit the tyre of the car due to which the driver lost its control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. The protesters said this resulted in death of the man riding the car.

The family and relatives of the deceased placed the dead body on a road near Dubai Masjid and staged a furious protest demonstration, which caused a huge traffic jam. The road protest also disrupted the traffic between Karachi and Quetta.