ECP says all steps taken for free, fair elections

ISLAMABAD - All arrangements for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections have been completed keeping in view all possible situations throughout the country.

This was discussed at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the senior members of the Election Commission, along with the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretaries of all provinces, IGs, representatives from other law enforcement agencies, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Secretary Election Commission, and other high-ranking officials. Addressing the participants, the CEC emphasized the significance of conducting peaceful elections. He stated that it is the responsibility of administrative authorities and law enforcement agencies to ensure timely administrative and security arrangements for the peaceful, secure, and successful conduct of future elections. It is needed to create a conducive environment where political parties, candidates, and voters can exercise their voting right without fear or danger. During the meeting, the Chief Secretaries, IGs, and Chief Commissioner Islamabad assured that all arrangements for the conduct of elections are complete, and comprehensive preparations and predictions have been made to address any situation.