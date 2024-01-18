Thursday, January 18, 2024
Excise dept recovers over Rs1.61b taxes in Multan division

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2024
MULTAN  -   Excise department recovered over Rs1.61 billion taxes against Rs2.94 billion set target for fiscal year 2023-24 across the Multan division during first six months of the current fiscal year which is 55 percent of the total target. According to official sources of excise department, the teams were conducting raids for the recovery of taxes across the division as over Rs830 million property tax was recovered, over Rs260 million registration fee, over Rs360 million token tax, Rs130 million DVRS, Rs500 million professional tax and Rs3.3 million luxury tax house, over Rs240 million cotton fee and over Rs150 million tax on abutting highways was recovered during December 31,2024.

Director Excise Rana Intekhab Ahmad while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the government’s rebate offer has been ended on property tax and added that tax was being collected with one percent fine every month.

He said that a general hold-up was being conducted by the teams for recovery of token tax and registration of non-registered vehicles at various places on a daily basis.

He urged the citizens to pay their taxes timely and get their non registered vehicles registered as early as possible to avert any inconvenience.

Our Staff Reporter

