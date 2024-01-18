Fawad Chaudhry sent to Adyala Jail on Judicial Remand in NAB case 

Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has been sent to Central Prison, Adyala, Rawalpindi after completion of a 29-day physical remand in NAB custody by Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir today.

Fawad is facing allegations of influencing and putting pressure as federal minister on the offi­cers of the Provincial Highway Department, Pun­jab for the initiation of Dualization of Lillah In­terchange via Pind Dadan Khan to Jehlum against the facts and preparation of PC-1 on exaggerated cost.

Fawad Chaudhry was presented in Accountability Court today after completing his 29-day physical remand. Faisal Chaudhry and Raja Amir Abbas were representing Fawad Chaudhry. They applied to award B-class prison to the judge which was accepted. Power of attorney (Vakaltnama) applications given by the defense lawyers were also approved by the judge.

After coming out of court when the media asked Fawad about the rejection of his nomination papers, he said, the whole Nation should stand with its Army after escalations from Iran and that personal matters or petitions are not more important than the sovereignty of Pakistan.

The hearing has been adjourned till February 1st on the bail application and completion of judicial remand by the Accountability Court.