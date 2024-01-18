FBISE to hold Int’l Day of Education English Speech Contest on Jan 23

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced to hold the sixth annual `International Day of Education English Speech Contest’ on January 23. This year’s International Day of Education theme, “Learning for Lasting Peace,” seeks to illuminate the path to global harmony through the voices of our youth. An official of FBISE told on Wednesday that the Board had called upon the Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate students to share their perspectives on fostering peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony and gender equality through participation in the contest. Through this opportunity, the students having extraordinary oratorical skills can show their eloquence and originality and ignite discussions on critical global issues while representing their institution at a national level, he told. The Day will be celebrated through a number of activities including seminars, discussion programmes, competitions, conferences and rallies. According to the UNESCO, the world is seeing a surge of violent conflicts paralleled by an alarming rise of discrimination, racism and hate speech.