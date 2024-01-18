FG/Din Polo win in Rachna Group Battle Axe Polo Cup

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo clinched a hardfought 6-5 victory against Diamond Paints on the third day of the Battle Axe Polo Cup sponsored by Rachna Group here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

The enthralling polo match at Jinnah Polo Fields attracted a vibrant audience, including families, children, and polo enthusiasts, basking in the sunshine. Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Major Ali Taimur (R) and prominent polo players were among the spectators, adding to the festive atmosphere. The spotlight match of the day unfolded between FG/Din Polo and Diamond Paints, delivering a riveting clash that culminated in a 6-5 victory for FG/Din Polo.

Juan Cruz Greguol emerged as the hero of the day for FG/ Din Polo, showcasing his prowess with four fabulous goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed two crucial goals. Raja Temur Nadeem led the charge for Diamond Paints, scoring three impressive goals, with Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed each adding one. Today (Thursday), DS Polo will take on Rijas Polo/ Master Paints.