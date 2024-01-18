FIA books 6 CDA officials for making 62 fraudulent allotments

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency has booked six officers of the Capital Development Authority for fraudulently allotting 62 plots in Sector I-15 including former Member Estate Afnan Alam Khan.

The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle Islamabad which was investigating this issue from last few months has now formally lodged FIR in which it has nominated the former Member Estate Afnan Alam Khan, former Director Land Sidra Anwar, former Assistant Director Aftab Saleem, Patwari Rashid Mehmood, Patwari Abid and Patwari Muhammad Asif.

The FIR stated that these officials in connivance with few private individuals had manipulated the system and prepared fake documents and created a fabricated claim on the name of the legal heirs of Akbar Ali s/o Khan Sahib Kamal-ud-Deen.

The dealers’ mafia fraudulently prepared fake reports of 624 kanals and 8 marlas of acquired land in 04 different mouzas for Akbar Ali s/o Khan Sahib Kamal-ud-Deen, who was non-entitled for the said land.

City managers had allotted 62 plots measuring 30 x 60 sq. ft. each in CDA Sector 1-15 illegally and unlawfully as a compensation to legal heirs of said Akbar Ali s/o Khan Sahib Kamalud- Deen.

The FIR stated that these illegal allotment caused a loss of Rs.01 billion approximately to the public exchequer. In addition to CDA’s officers and officials, the legal heirs of Akbar Ali s/o Khan Sahib Kamal-ud Deen being beneficiaries are also named in the FIR registered under section 420, 468, 471 & 109 PPC r/ 5 (2) PCA 1947.