Thursday, January 18, 2024
Flight returns to Japan after ‘drunk’ man bites crew member

News Desk
January 18, 2024
TOKYO  -   A US-bound ANA flight was forced to return to Tokyo after an intoxicated passenger bit a crew member mid-flight. The man, reportedly a 55-year-old American, was “heavily drunk” when he bit a cabinet attendant’s arm, slightly injuring her, a spokesman for the airline told AFP. Japanese media said the man told police he had taken a sleeping pill and did not remember what happened. It is the latest in a series of recent incidents to affect Japanese aviation. The plane, which reportedly had 159 passengers on board, was over the Pacific Ocean when the incident happened, prompting its pilots to turn back to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. There the man was handed over to police, the airline said. It is the second incident to impact ANA in recent days - and the fifth involving the Japanese aviation industry in a matter of weeks. On Saturday, a domestic ANA flight in Japan had to turn back after a crack was discovered in the window of the cockpit.

