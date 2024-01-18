Thursday, January 18, 2024
Former president warns of firm response to hostile intentions towards Pakistan

Web Desk
10:26 PM | January 18, 2024
Former president Asif Ali Zardari stated on Thursday that if any country looks at Pakistan with ill-intentions, it will receive a befitting response.

In a statement released here, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but those contemplating an attack on this nation will now think a hundred times.

Zardari’s comments came after Pakistan targeted separatist Baloch militants inside Iran on Thursday in a retaliatory strike two days after Tehran in a unilateral move attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

The former president said that Pakistan has consistently advocated for global peace and has worked tirelessly to maintain harmony worldwide.

He further said that Pakistan's military ranks among the best in the world and is well-equipped to defend the country. "We aspire to have cordial relations with our neighbouring countries, but it must be on the basis of equality."

