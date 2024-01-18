Thursday, January 18, 2024
Four kidnappers abduct newborn at gunpoint

Web Desk
5:31 PM | January 18, 2024
Regional

 A newborn was abducted by four kidnappers including two women in Khayali police area here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

CCTV camera footage went viral showing four people including two women entering a house and abducting a child at gunpoint.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the parents of the child and started investigation.

Police said that they would arrest the kidnappers at the earliest with the help of the footage.

Police are recording statements from the family members and doubt that the relatives of the infant could be involved in the kidnap.

