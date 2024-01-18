Fruit plant nurseries enterprises in KP to boost local agri business

Peshawar - USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) has taken a crucial step in strengthening and modernizing fruit plant nurseries enterprises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged tribal districts by signing 35 grant agreements in Peshawar.

The diverse agro-climatic conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts offer potential for a variety of fruits. However, the fruit industry faces obstacles due to the non-availability of true-to-type and disease-free planting material. USAID-ERDA is extending in-kind support to 35 fruit plant nurseries in districts Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Dir, Orakzai, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, and Kurram.

Shad Muhammad, Chief of Party for USAID-ERDA, highlighted the goal of the activity: “To strengthen and expand existing fruit plant nurseries enterprises, ensuring easy access for local farmers to high-quality fruit saplings. By providing in-kind support such as planting materials, lathhouse/ greenhouse establishment, and toolkits, we aim to empower the local agribusiness community and ensure easy access for the farming community to certified and disease-free planting material.”

Jan Muhammad, Director General Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the crucial need for fruit plant nurseries, stating, “The establishment and strengthening of fruit plant nurseries are imperative for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s agriculture. This initiative not only addresses the current scarcity of planting material but also holds the potential to significantly boost the agricultural sector by providing local farmers with high-quality, disease- free saplings.”

Beneficiaries, like Gul Shaid Afridi and Muhammad Qayum Dir Lower, emphasized the positive impact on local communities. Afridi stated, “This support will enhance our nursery’s capacity and contribute to disease-free planting material, fostering the growth of the fruit industry.”

The project will also provide capacity building and handholding for nursery establishment and management, and will facilitate establishing forward and backward linkages for selected grantees. Registration with the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) is a key focus to ensure the availability of certified planting material.

USAID-ERDA’s Senior Agriculture Specialist, Zia Ur Rehman, highlighted anticipated outcomes, including the promotion of the fruit industry in KP-NMDs, availability of disease-free planting material at the local level, strengthening local MSMEs, and the creation of direct and indirect job opportunities.