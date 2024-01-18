Thursday, January 18, 2024
Gold rate declines by Rs2,000 per tola

APP
January 18, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs215,300 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs217,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,715 to Rs184,585 from Rs186,300 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs169,203 from Rs170,775, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs42.86 to Rs2,229.08. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $22 to $2,045 from $2,067, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

