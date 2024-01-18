Haq Bahu conference held

KHANEWAL - The Great Milad of Mustafa and Haq Bahu conference was held at City Marriage Lodge under the auspices of the Islah Jamaat and Al- Arifeen World Organisation of Khanewal district. And Dewan of Junagadh said that the companionship of Murshid Kamil is like the womb of a mother, just as a child in a mother’s womb gets eyes that enable it to see the external world. Similarly, the companionship of Murshid Kamil gives a person an inner eye. By which he observes the inner spiritual world, who illuminates his inner self with remembrance, he is blessed with the lights of the heart, if you want the satisfaction of the heart, then make the remembrance of Allah a routine, when the heart is awakened, it has Farooqi and Hyderi attributes. Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali further said that the saints say that we should also hand over the staff of our body to such a perfect guide who will reveal the divine light from it. On this occasion, the central moderator of the reformist party and the world organization of scholars, Al-Hajj Muhammad Nawaz Qadri, in his address, spoke about the true reality of human existence and the divine commandments and the good deeds of Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) by adapting their lives to success in the world and the afterlife.