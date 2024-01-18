Hosts Qatar secure Round of 16 spot in Asian Cup

Defending champions and hosts Qatar qualified for the Round of 16 in the 2023 Asian Cup after beating Tajikistan 1-0 in a Group A fixture on Wednesday.

Qatari winger Akram Afif scored the winning goal in the first half at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The winners of the match became the first team to reach the knockout stage in the Asian Cup.

Qatar have six points to win Group A.

Their nearest opponents, China, drew with Lebanon 0-0 earlier Wednesday to have two points.

Tajikistan and Lebanon have a point each before the final matchday of the group.

Qatar will next play against China on Monday.

Tajikistan will face Lebanon on the same day as both teams still have a last 16 chance.