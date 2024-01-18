Imran, Qureshi, Parvez Elahi out of election race

LAHORE - The appeals of several Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf leaders including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Hammad Azhar and Sanam Javed moved against the decisions of ROs and Appellate Tribunals were dismissed by Lahore High Court. The legal setback prevents PTI leaders from pursuing their electoral aspirations in upcoming general elections. A Lahore High Court full bench on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed against rejection of the nomination papers by several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petitions moved by PTI leaders, the LHC bench had reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties on Tuesday. The PTI founder, through his legal team, had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly constituencies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). While announcing the reserved verdict the Lahore High Court bench upheld the RO and Appellate Tribunal’s decision and rejected the nomination papers from NA 122 and NA 89 of the PTI founder.