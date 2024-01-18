Islamabad suspends diplomatic ties with Tehran

Iranian ambassador expelled, decision taken to recall Pak envoy from Tehran n FO terms Iran’s attack egregious violation of international law and spirit of bilateral relations n FM Jilani tells his Iranian counterpart Pakistan reserves right to respond.

ISLAMABAD - Strongly reacting to the airspace violation by Iran through launching an unwarranted missile strike on a village in Balochistan the other day, Pakistan on Wednesday suspended its diplomatic ties with Iran expelling its Islamabadbased ambassador.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the recent missile strike by Iran on a village in Balochistan, resulting in the tragic death of two children, stands as a clear violation of international law. Pakistan strongly condemns this illegal act and emphasizes its right to respond.

In response to this breach, Pakistan has taken diplomatic measures, including taking a decision to recall its ambassador from Iran and suspending high-level visits between the two nations.

“We have informed the Iranian government that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being,” the spokesperson remarked.

The attack was purportedly aimed at Jaish al-Adl, a militant group described as an “Iranian terrorist group” in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is currently leading the Pakistan delegation to the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Jilani told his Iranian counterpart that Pakistan reserved the right to respond to this provocative act. Expressing Pakistan’s condemnation of the attack, the Foreign Minister added that the incident has caused serious damage to the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Stressing that terrorism was a common threat to the region and required concerted and coordinated efforts to combat this menace, the Foreign Minister underlined that unilateral actions could seriously undermine regional peace and stability. No country in the region should tread this perilous path. The situation has escalated regional tensions, with Pakistan expressing outrage and warning of serious consequences.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts and communication channels between the two countries, the incident has strained relations. The broader context reveals a series of recent attacks by Iran in the region, targeting Iraq, Syria, and now Pakistan. While Iran contends it targeted specific militant groups, including Jaish al-Adl, Pakistan disputes the legitimacy of the strike and underscores its commitment to defending sovereignty.

This incident adds complexity to the delicate relationship between Pakistan and Iran, both accusing each other of harbouring militant groups involved in cross-border attacks. The attack is seen as an act of aggression by Iran against Pakistan’s sovereignty, allegedly supported by fabricated statements from the Jaish al-Adl group. In the immediate aftermath, the IRGC released a WhatsApp statement attributed to Jaish al-Adl, claiming responsibility for the attack. However, Pakistan’s swift response prompted Iran to realize the gravity of its misguided and reckless move.