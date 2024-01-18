Israel presses assault in southern Gaza, Jordan says field hospital badly damaged

GAZA/DOHA - Israel pressed its assault on Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Wednesday, sending tanks westwards and prompting accusations from Jordan that its field hospital in the city had been badly damaged by nearby shelling. The Jordanian army said it held Israel responsible for a “flagrant breach of international law” in what it said was the damage to the facility as a result of Israeli shelling in the vicinity. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. People in and around another hospital, Nasser, fled as tanks approached the district overnight following an Israeli army statement that it had come under fire from the area.

Palestinian health officials said seven people were killed by Israeli air strikes that damaged homes near the hospital, one of only a third of Gaza’s hospitals still partially operational. Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said extra field hospitals were expected to be up and running in the coming days. “These have of course been necessitated by Hamas’ strategic militarization of Gaza’s existing hospitals,” he said, adding this showed that Hamas militants were the ones breaching international law. Hamas denies using hospitals for cover.Explosions from shelling and air strikes sounded further west in Khan Younis as the Israeli tanks moved on, with lines of thick black smoke rising from bomb sites. Israel said it had killed six Palestinian fighters, including the southern district Hamas officer in charge of interrogating suspected spies. The military said in a statement summarising its latest operations that the killing of counter-espionage officer Bilal Nofal “significantly impacts the terrorist organisation’s capacity to develop and enhance its capabilities”.