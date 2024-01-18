Thursday, January 18, 2024
Japan announces $3.62m grant to support Pakistan’s polio programme

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The Government of Japan has announced a new US$ 3.62 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

Pakistan Polio Programme will use these funds to procure more than 21 million doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns in 2024, said a news release.

Pakistan is one of only two countries globally that has yet to stop polio. In 2023, Pakistan reported a total of 6 cases of polio.

With polio cases cornered to only a few locations in the country, the Government of Pakistan and partners are preparing to launch an aggressive plan of activities in 2024 to stop this life altering disease for children. Each national immunization drive targets over 44 million children under the age of five, with more than 370,000 frontline workers, predominantly women, playing a crucial role to ensure the Polio Programme’s outreach. 

“Despite the challenges, Pakistan will remain relentless in our drive to put an end to polio in the next year,” said Dr. Nadeem Jan, caretaker Federal Health Minister. He said, “As we prepare to launch polio campaigns in 2024, together with our partners we will maintain an emergency focus towards resolving the remaining challenges that stand in our way to reach all children. “

