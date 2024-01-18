King Frederik’s alleged mistress threatens new reign, marriage to Queen Mary

COPENHAGEN - King Frederik officially ascended to the throne on Sunday after his mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicated her throne in a shock move. In late 2023, Frederik’s marriage to Australian-born, Mary, was rocked by affair rumours as pictures of the then-crown prince emerged with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova. However, the Genoveva, 47, vehemently categorically denied the “malicious” rumours that surfaced after they were spotted eating at a Spanish restaurant, and going to and from her apartment. Since then, the socialite has restricted her social media posts until Tuesday, two days after Frederik ascended the throne. The original post by Bose read: “40,000 slave children in Congo are forced to work in cobalt mines so we can drive electric cars.” Rumours have suggested that Queen Margrethe stepped down from her throne in a bid to protect her son’s marriage. Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Phil Dampier suggested that the royal household came to the decision to avoid losing Mary, describing her as a “fantastic asset” to the family. However, it appears that the threat to Frederik’s marriage still lingers as Genoveva can potentially make shocking revelations against the newlycrowned king.