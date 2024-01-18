KP CM chairs meeting to review Abbottabad traffic issues

Peshawar - An important meeting was held on Wednesday to address traffic issues in the divisional headquarters of Abbottabad. Chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the gathering included Spokesperson to Chief Minister Brigr (R) Mujtaba Tirmizi and senior officials from the transport department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA).

The meeting focused on the proposed Urban Mobility Plan for Abbottabad. It was disclosed that consultancy services, under the Urban Transport Package-II, are in progress to formulate Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (SUMPS) for Peshawar, Abbottabad, and Mingora. SUMPS will provide conceptual designs for priority urban mobility projects in these cities. The meeting also delved into various options for introducing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services in Abbottabad, similar to the successful Peshawar BRT project.

Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah directed KPUMA’s authorities to prepare a master plan for traffic management in Abbottabad. Emphasizing a realistic and viable approach, he called for the plan’s initial concept to consider ground realities, objective conditions, and the prevailing vehicular traffic challenges in the city. The chief minister urged a collaborative effort, instructing a joint meeting of relevant departments and authorities, presided over by the commissioner of Hazara Division, to address the escalating traffic issues in Abbottabad comprehensively.

Acknowledging the worsening traffic situation, the chief minister stressed the need for a comprehensive plan aligning with the city’s future requirements and urban mobility necessities. He urged all stakeholders to play an active role in formulating and implementing effective solutions.