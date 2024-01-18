Thursday, January 18, 2024
KP-HCC reveals quarterly achievements

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) released its quarterly report on January 13, detailing achievements from October to December 2023. Notably, the Commission finalized empanelment criteria for secondary and tertiary care hospitals, in collaboration with Sehat Card Plus, State Life Insurance Corporation, and Shifa Foundation. This criteria sets essential thresholds for Sehat Card Plus program empanelment.

The commission continued its project of doorstep registration and geotagging of 29,079 health care centers in the province during the quarter. This process targets both valid service providers and centers run by quacks, aiding in easy identification and action against illegal health care services.

Our Staff Reporter

