Lahore Qalandars extend partnership with IFFI for PSL 9

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars and IFFI have renewed their collaboration as Sports Fashion Partners for PSL 9, as announced on Wednesday. Lahore Qalandars, a prominent figure in cricket and youth engagement, proudly declared the continuation of their association with IFFI, a distinguished men’s clothing brand, as the official Sports Fashion Partner for PSL 9. This extension follows a successful alliance initiated during PSL 8. Owner and CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “Our collaboration with IFFI has been extraordinary. As we enter PSL 9, we are delighted to welcome IFFI on board once again, elevating the style and identity of Lahore Qalandars both on and off the field.” Ahmed Iftikhar, Founder & CEO of IFFI, commented: “Being the Sports Fashion Partner for Lahore Qalandars has been a fantastic journey for IFFI. We are honored to once again unite with this dynamic cricket franchise, seamlessly bridging the realms of sports and fashion.”