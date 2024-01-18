Lahore shivers in biting cold

LAHORE - Lahore is shivering in biting cold these days as the mercury level has dropped to 4°C while the Punjab capital is also blanketed in dense fog shutting several motorways on Wednesday. The maximum temperature of the city will remain at 11°C today while the humidity level was recorded at 96%. Due to the thick fog which has engulfed the city, the visibility level has been reduced to 0.1km. There is no chance of rain for the next 24 hours.Overall weather. According to the Metrological Department report, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold/partly cloudy in northern parts. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. Past 24-hour weather. Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. However, partly cloudy weather prevailed in Gilgit Baltistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. Today’s recorded minimum temperatures (°C):Leh -08, Skardu -07, Gupis, Kalam, Srinagar -05, Gilgit, Astore -04, Parachinar and Rawalakot -03. Meanwhile, Chinese Consul General (CG) in Lahore Zhao Shiren said on Wednesday his country would support Pakistan to eradicate environmental contamination. He paid a visit to P&D (Planning and Development) Complex where he and Punjab P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo jointly chaired a meeting with Chinese and Punjab environmental experts. The board members, provincial secretaries of various departments including Agriculture, Environment, and Transport, and other officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting. The Chinese specialists were given a thorough presentation on the actions taken by the Punjab government to address the environmental issues. Iftikhar Sahoo said the Punjab government had adopted special measures to resolve environmental issues. He added that Pakistan and China were brotherly countries and support each other in thick and thin. He mentioned, “Punjab and particularly Lahore is experiencing the worst environmental issues nowadays; therefore, we have requested the Chinese government to support and guide us to tackle this serious issue.” CG Zhao Shiren said the environmental contamination is becoming a concern at global level. He assured, “We will work together to eradicate environmental contamination and that the Chinese environmental specialists’ visit to Punjab will be beneficial in resolving this grave issue.” Environment experts from China shared their experiences and put forth suggestions to resolve the environmental issues.