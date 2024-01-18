Learning process for teachers never ends: Rana Hussain

HYDERABAD - Caretaker Sindh Minister for Education and Women Development Rana Hussain has said that in the past educational institutes were established with the objective and spirit to secure the future of the young generation however preservation of such buildings and related emotions was now our responsibility. She expressed these views on the occasion of the conclusion ceremony of the faculty professional development Programme at Government College University Hyderabad on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor of Government College of University Prof. Tayyab Zareef, Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Dr. Rafique, Director of Professional Development Dr. Amjad Ali, Teachers and other officers were also present. The minister said that the learning process for teachers never ends and in this connection Sindh Government keeping in view the need for professional development at the School and College level has prepared various training programmes so that the teaching standard of the teachers could be improved.