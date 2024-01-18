MOIB organizes seminar to sensitize people about manifestoes of political parties

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organized a seminar titled "Hanging Landscape of Pakistani Electorate and Role of Political Parties in Fair Representation" in Islamabad today to sensitize people about the manifestoes of the political parties.

The seminar was the second of its series conducted in collaboration with Press Information Department.

Addressing the seminar, Secretary Information Shahera Shahid said the Information Ministry is providing uniform platform to all political parties through a series of seminars to present their manifesto to the public.

She said through this series of seminars, the government wants to initiate debate on issues being faced by country and their solutions in the backdrop of upcoming general elections.

The Secretary Information urged the leaders of political parties to work for the real development of the country.

She also asked the political parties and their candidates to devise mechanism for resolving the economic challenges being faced by country.

Addressing the Seminar, Press Information Officer Tariq Mahmoud said the Information Department is holding seminars to create awareness among general public about the importance of upcoming general elections.

He said the platform provided by Ministry of Information is assisting political parties' representatives to present their manifestoes for the public.

Leaders of different political parties, journalists and academia took part in the discussion on the upcoming general elections and its impact on general public.