MOL Pak donates 2 ambulances

ISLAMABAD - A ceremony, held at Islamabad the other day, marked the formal handover of the ambulances by Gyorgy Loncsar, CEO MOL Pakistan, to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmat Wazir and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hangu Faheed Khan, who represented the commissioner Kohat.

The event was attended by senior officials from both MOL Pakistan and the district administrations of Kohat and Hangu. MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of the community with the donation of two state-of-the-art ambulances to the district administrations of Kohat and Hangu. This initiative, a part of MOL’s Corporate Giving initiatives, aims to enhance and strengthen the local administration’s capacity to deliver on healthcare accessibility by ensuring fast-track transportation for patients across the Kohat district to the nearest medical facilities and enabling the health department to respond effectively to natural disasters and mass casualty incidents.

Speaking at the occasion, Loncsar stated, “Since 1999, MOL Pakistan has actively engaged with the communities of its operational areas, focusing on uplifting local education, health, and communication infrastructure. This fresh donation aims to further build community resilience by facilitating emergency transportation for patients to the nearest medical facilities.” Deputy Commissioner Kohat read the message of Commissioner Kohat, Muhammad Abid Khan, expressing gratitude for the donation, “Local administration welcomes generous initiatives by corporate entities like MOL Pakistan, which enhance the capacity of local governments to handle unexpected crises. We appreciate MOL Pakistan for this donation, as these ambulances will significantly improve our response to natural catastrophes.”