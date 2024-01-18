Mother, daughter killed in gas leakage blast

ISLAMABAD - A mother and her six year old daughter were killed on Wednesday in a gas leakage blast in a house located at G-6/2 of federal capital here, informed sources. Rescue teams shifted the charred bodies of the victims to hospital for autopsy. Aabpara police also visited the blast site and investigated the matter. According to sources, a woman and her daughter suffered fatal burn injuries after a huge blast occured due to gas leakage in a house in G-6/2 Sector, within limits of Police Station Aabpara. They said that gas was leaking from supply lane and the authorities concerned were alerted about the gas leakage. However, no action was taken by the officials of complaint cell of Sui gas department. However, there are some unconfirmed reports that use of a compressor by the family caused gas blast in the house claiming two lives. The police are investigating the matter while the doctors in hospital had handed over the bodies to heirs for burial after carrying initial postmortem.