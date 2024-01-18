Nawaz seeking votes sans election manifesto: Bilawal

SHAHDADPUR - As the electioneering in the country has starting gaining momentum with rising political temperatures ahead of the upcoming general elections, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday again targeted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) questioning the rationale for ‘imposing’ a three-time failed prime minister.

He expressed his surprise saying this person (Nawaz Sharif) is seeking votes from public while he has no election manifesto, national plan to drag the country out of the crisis and even has not come yet out to start his electioneering.

“That person only believes in conspiracies. On the other hand, we believe in serving the people. That person only wants to rule the people,” said Bilawal while addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday He added, “Only PPP jiyalas are present in the electoral field and fully ready to contest the general elections.” He stated that the PPP was the only party that had prepared and presented its manifesto before the nation. Bilawal also mentioned his 10-point agenda if his party emerges victorious in the polls, which includes addressing problems such as poverty, inflation, unemployment and hunger. “On the other hand, ‘lion’ [PML-N’s electoral sign] is hiding like a cat and wanting someone else to hunt for him,” he said taking a dig at the Nawaz-led party. He appealed to nationals to give a heavy mandate to his party on February 8 by voting for PPP candidates in all constituencies from Karachi to Kashmore. With a clear majority, PPP would be empowered to perform all public welfare tasks will full force, he added. “Only Peoples Party is contesting polls with a manifesto while other parties want to secure their personal interests. We have to make the nation aware of PPP’s 10-point economic plan.” “We will increase your income, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) coverage, 300 free electricity units will be given to all families through solar power generation, and interest- free loans to women,” vowed Bilawal.