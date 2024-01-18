Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan nuclear state: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser and senior vice president has said there are two type of people in the country one who empowered the country on May 28 and the others attacked the state on May 9.

Addressing an election meeting in Hafizabad on Thursday, she said she was excited to see the people response and would not forget the scene for the rest of her life.

Maryam praised Saira Afzal Tarar, terming her a hardworking woman and told the gathering the lion would roar on Feb 8.

She said Nawaz Sharif’s speech would make a difference for the people, hoping his message would reach every home in the district.

She said she had fulfilled her promise of bringing Nawaz Sharif back and added it was Nawaz Sharif who made the country an atomic power.

She said Nawaz Sharif had ended the loadshedding in the country, putting it on the road to progress and prosperity.

Maryam revealed Nawaz Sharif was spending his night pondering over how to make the people prosperous.

Nawaz Sharif was a sympathiser of the people of Pakistan and not the spoiler like the one who staged May 9, she concluded.