Nawaz Sharif will announce PML-N manifesto in a few days, says Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will present the party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections in a few days, party President Shehbaz Sharif stated on Wednesday.

Interacting with a group of journalists, the former prime minister affirmed that the decision made by the people of Pakistan, exercising their franchise rights on February 8, would be accepted by all political parties.

He shared that PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz would jointly lead the party’s election campaign.

Shehbaz termed the upcoming elections crucial for the fate of Pakistan.

Recalling Nawaz Sharif's previous tenure as prime minister, Shehbaz highlighted the remarkable progress made by the country, particularly in the agriculture and energy sectors. Unfortunately, he deplored, the government faced a downfall due to a conspiracy, led by former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, resulting in significant setbacks despite achieving an annual GDP growth of 6.2 percent.

Expressing his desire to resume the journey towards progress that halted in 2017, Shehbaz stated, "The journey towards progress will continue. It is Mian Nawaz Sharif's biggest wish."

Shehbaz recalled that during the PML-N-led PDM government, the party put its political capital at stake to save the country from default, working tirelessly day and night.

About the PTI losing its electoral symbol of the “bat”, Shehbaz clarified that the PML-N had no involvement in this matter. He questioned why the PTI could not hold intra-party elections in a year or during its government, adding, "Neither Nawaz Sharif nor Shehbaz Sharif stole the PTI election symbol."

Shehbaz acknowledged that Pakistan did not have large reserves of oil and gas, and had to pay billions of dollars to purchase oil. However, he considered the youth as Pakistan's assets and pledged that, upon coming into power, his party would provide them with modern education and establish more educational institutions across the country.