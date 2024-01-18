Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nicole Kidman addresses height insecurity early in acting career

News Desk
January 18, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LOS ANGELES   -   Nicole Kidman has opened up about lifelong insecurity about her height in early years of her career. Speaking on the Radio Times podcast, Kidman said, “I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall.’” “People would say, ‘How’s the air up there?’ Now, I get, ‘You’re so much taller than I thought’, or men grappling with how high my heels should be,” stated the Days of Thunder actress. Kidman mentioned, “Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person – a giraffe!’” The Beguiled actress recounted a time when she gave up a role in the musical Annie because she was two inches taller than the 5ft 2-inch cut-off. Kidman pointed out she was given the opportunity to audition after asking for chance. “I didn’t get the part,” remarked the Australia star.

Voter Turnout Challenges

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024