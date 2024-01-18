Thursday, January 18, 2024
OGDCL to send Christian, Hindu employees to sacred religious places

PR
January 18, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   In a display of commitment to diversity and inclusion, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday organized a draw to select members from the Christian and Hindu communities for special visits to their respective sacred religious places.

The draw was conducted here at OGDCL Head Office Islamabad in the presence of OGDCL CBA leaders, members from both communities and OGDCL senior management. Seven deserving members from the Christian community were selected for a trip to the Vatican City, with an additional five persons placed on the waiting list. The lucky employees were selected from a list of 78 employees of the company from the Christian community. 

Meanwhile, one member from the Hindu community was chosen for a special visit to Hindu sacred places, while two others were placed on the waiting list. They were selected from a list of 27 employees of the company from the Hindu community. This initiative underscored OGDCL’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where every individual feels valued and respected. OGDCL extended best wishes to the selected employees. The company is committed to upholding the principles of diversity, unity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

