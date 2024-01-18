Thursday, January 18, 2024
Over population poses great challenge to economy: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2024
LAHORE   -  Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Wednesday said that over population had posed a great challenge to Pakistan’s economy, exerting pressure on resources, infrastructure, and socio-economic stability.

Addressing a conference on “Impact of over population on Pakistan Economy” held here under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum (GREF) a strategic think-tank, he said with a population surpassing 220 million, Pakistan grappled with adverse consequences of overpopulation that permeate various sectors. Meher said natural resources were strained, exacerbating environmental degradation, excessive use of water, deforestation, and increased pollution were direct consequences, posing threats to sustainable development and exacerbating climate change-related concerns. The coordinator said that rapid urbanisation, driven by population growth, leads to the emergence of slums and inadequate living conditions, further exacerbating socio-economic disparities. “To mitigate its impact, we must prioritize comprehensive family planning programmes, invest in education and healthcare infrastructure, and implement policies that promote sustainable resource management,” he added.Addressing these challenges is pre-requisite for fostering economic growth, social well-being and environmental sustainability in Pakistan. Meher Kashif Younis said the burgeoning population intensified competition for employment, leading to a higher unemployment rate, this not only strained the social fabric but also contributed to heightened poverty levels as a substantial portion of the populace struggled to secure sustainable livelihoods.It affects the nation’s ability to keep pace with global advancements and hampered its economic competitiveness on the international stage, he concluded.

Our Staff Reporter

